Should You Buy Chevron Corporation (CVX) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Investors in Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ) had a wonderful 2016. Last year started with CVX stock lingering around $80 per share. Chevron stock then rallied as much as 40% over the course of the year, and it now sits at $115 per share in 2017.

The rebound in oil and natural gas prices played a big role. Investors are looking more optimistically toward the future of fossil fuels. Trump’s election victory also helped, as we should expect a more vigorous domestic energy industry going forward.

And after a long delay, Chevron bumped up its dividend again. But with CVX shares nearing their all-time highs, will the party end soon?

Let’s look at the risks.

CVX Stock Cons

Dividend in Danger: Yield investors love CVX stock for the large dividend — it has been reliable throughout the years. However, that dividend may be living on borrowed time. The company isn’t coming close to being able to fund the dividend out of continuing operations at present.

Through the first nine months of 2016, Chevron spent $14 billion on capital expenditures. These come in two categories: growth and maintenance. Growth is whatever drives new production in the future; new wells, technical improvements to existing ones, asset purchases and so on. Maintenance is necessary to merely keep existing production going safely. That $14 billion greatly exceeded the company’s $9 billion over that same stretch that it earned from its operations. Thus, simply to go about normal business, it ran a $5 billion deficit.

On top of that CVX paid $6 billion in dividends. With what funds, you might ask? Through the end of Q3, Chevron had borrowed $7 billion in new debt to increase its cash position. You can see the danger in borrowing $7 billion in order to pay $6 billion in dividends. The dividend is coming from the generosity of lenders, not the company’s business operations. If oil prices rally sharply, this problems fixes itself. But, if not…

What Upside Is Left? Between 2012 and the summer of 2014, CVX stock regularly traded around $115 per share give or take a few bucks. Today, we’re back at $115 per share of Chevron stock. However, back then, oil traded around $90 per barrel. Today, we’re between $50 and $55 for that same barrel. Natural gas prices haven’t improved much over that span either.

Between 2010 and 2013, Chevron stock routinely traded with a sub-12 price-to-earnings ratio. Oftentimes, CVX stock traded with a single-digit P/E. Oil companies simply don’t deserve to trade at rich valuation ratios. Their reserves always need to be replaced, there are huge capital expenditure costs and regulatory burdens and environmental issues are always a risk. And that’s before we even get to oil prices.

If oil magically returned to $80 per barrel tomorrow, Chevron stock would still be overvalued to its recent history. The company hasn’t made any notable advances since 2012 that would justify the huge run-up in valuation while oil prices tanked.

Peers Look More Attractive: The case for CVX stock becomes even more difficult when you look at its peers. Almost every strength it has is outmatched by a peer. If you like Chevron stock for the dividend, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) is a better choice. CVX stock yields 3.7% and Exxon pays 3.5%, but in return for just 0.2% less yield, you get a far stronger balance sheet, a more diversified business with more insulation from oil prices and a company whose ex-CEO will likely be the U.S. Secretary of State. That’s a lot of perks in return for 0.2% yield.

On the other end of the spectrum, oil companies that already cut their dividends in recent years have more upside than Chevron. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP ) cut its dividend and was rewarded with a gigantic stock price decline. With the dividend players out of the stock, there’s far more value in shares today, as it languishes far below all-time highs. International oil giants such as BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ) also look much more attractive on a valuation basis.

