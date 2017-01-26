Should You Buy Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

If you bought and held stock in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) at the height of the dot-com run, it’s been an unpleasant 16 years. However, after a long wait, MSFT stock finally reached a new all-time high last month. Despite the tech world changing drastically in the ensuing years, Microsoft’s PC dominance lives on, minting money for the company.

The company’s various new efforts over the years have mostly been flops. There’s a reason Microsoft stock has performed poorly; efforts such as Windows phones simply haven’t panned out. However, it seems Microsoft has finally turned the corner.

It is making real headway in several promising areas, including its cloud offering. And investors have cheered, sending Microsoft’s stock up sharply since 2013. Can the good times continue, or will buyers up at these levels be in for another long decade?

MSFT Stock Cons

Huge Stock Run-Up: Since 2013, MSFT stock has more than doubled. At first glance, that seems fine, the market has performed strongly in recent years after all. However, Microsoft is so large, that it becomes hard to achieve further such doublings. With a market cap just under $500 billion today, even one more double takes Microsoft to a trillion dollar market cap. It’s worth asking what the company has going from a growth perspective that could justify such a lofty figure.

Sure, the company has some growth initiatives under way. The cloud offering is going well. And the LinkedIn acquisition may start to bear more fruit. But after watching the stock run from under 30 in recent years to over 60 today, you have to ask how much more upside really makes sense, particularly since the company has had near non-existent revenue growth lately.

High Valuation: First things first, MSFT stock isn’t really trading at a 30 price-earnings ratio. I know that’s what financial websites report. However, that’s based on GAAP figures that include one-off losses related to restructuring. On an adjusted basis, Microsoft is trading in the mid-20s, and at 21 times forward earnings. However, even that doesn’t paint a flattering picture for the company. Microsoft traded at 12 times earnings or less over much of the past decade. Is Microsoft worth paying twice as much for now?

Sure, the PC market has stabilized, but it isn’t likely to ever be a meaningful growth driver again. And the newer initiatives such as cloud seem likely to take years to reach strong profitability. At 21 times forward earnings, MSFT stock is pricing in some serious growth prospects that may well not materialize.

Questionable Deal-Making: Microsoft has a reputation for making some head-scratching M&A moves. The less said of the aQuantive purchase and the Nokia buy, the better. Those two alone resulted in almost $14 billion of write-offs. And the recent LinkedIn deal raises questions. Microsoft paid $26 billion for LinkedIn, and offered a massive premium to where shares where trading previously. At the price Microsoft paid, it offered around 30x free cash flow for LinkedIn. On an earnings basis, LinkedIn was still losing money.

Sure, Microsoft can cut some costs there, particularly for stock-based compensation, but it’s still a massive price tag. And with Microsoft having such a huge war chest on its balance sheet, the temptation will surely be there for the company to make other huge value-destructive deals.

Next Page