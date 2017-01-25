Should You Buy These Industrial ETFs After General Electric Company’s Mixed Results? (GE)

On January 20, General Electric Company ( GE ) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2016 results. Though earnings per share of 46 cents matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues of $33.1 billion fell short of $34.1 billion. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues declined 12% and 2.4%, respectively.

For 2017, the company expects earnings per share of $1.60–$1.70, the midpoint of which is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Additionally, organic revenues are expected to grow 3–5%.

GE is facing a “slow-growth and volatile environment.” The weakness in the oil and gas unit will persist this year after a difficult 2016.

Further, the future growth of the industrial conglomerate giant largely hinges on the new president Donald Trump’s policies. This is because the corporate tax reform under the new administration could benefit the company while the change in U.S. healthcare laws might dent its overall revenue (see: all the Industrials ETFs here).

As a result, the stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with a VGM Style Score of F.

However, it falls in an attractive industry having a Zacks Rank in the top 29%, suggesting that Trump’s pro-growth policies will drive growth in the industry in coming months.Market Impact

Given the woes and disappointing results, shares of GE dropped 2.2% at the close of trading, representing the biggest decline in four months.

As such, industrial ETFs having the largest allocation to this industrial conglomerate giant are in focus for the days ahead.

