Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) has imploded over the past 18 months. VRX stock is down nearly 95% since it peaked in 2015. The company has made a fool of many famous investors, including famed activist Bill Ackman. What was once one of Canada’s most exciting growth companies now sits at death’s doorstep.

With its market cap down to below $5 billion now, the question has become existential. Can Valeant survive? Or will it end up in bankruptcy court?

For investors in VRX stock, it’s a matter of handicapping. Valeant could be a multi-bagger if it survives. However, there’s a good chance the stock ends up at zero. Thus, what’s an investor to do?

Let’s look at the pros and the cons for VRX stock to decide.

VRX Stock Cons

Imploded Business Model: Ackman famously loaded up his huge position in VRX stock on the basis of “platform value.” This was the idea that Valeant was worth a great deal due to its ability to keep acquiring new drugs. Once Valeant acquired a new drug company, it typically would raise prices for the acquired drugs while slashing R&D spending and other overhead. This made for fantastic margins.

Valeant borrowed heavily to make these acquisitions using the assumption that drug prices could continue rising indefinitely. This assumption, however, proved false following increasing scrutiny toward the sector from 2015 onward. VRX also engaged in some questionable business behavior, including using gray-area specialty pharma operations to push drugs at high prices. This window of opportunity has shut. Valeant has greatly limited capacity to raise drug prices going forward, and it doesn’t have financial capacity to make further acquisitions.

Need to Sell Assets: In fact, the opposite is true. Valeant is having to dump assets. And a forced seller rarely gets top dollar for their goods. For a year now, Valeant management has talked up imminent asset sales. Rumors of a Salix sale for as much as $10 billion sent VRX stock flying.

But that rumor, as with most such Valeant rumors, amounted to nothing. Valeant did manage to sell two smaller non-core businesses early in January, leading to a smaller pop in VRX stock. But that quickly gave way. The EBITDA multiples, particularly for the Dendreon unit, received on the asset sales do not appear high enough to justify the company’s current valuation. Valeant likely has to sell more assets to avoid breaching debt covenants. And based on the past year’s efforts, it could be difficult to sell more properties at acceptable prices.

Huge Debt Load: Valeant sports about $30 billion in debt, against a minimal cash position. And virtually all of this debt is due no later than 2022. A sizable chunk matures in 2018.

Thus, Valeant is racing against the clock to come up with cash before it has to make good on its debt obligations. If lenders are generous, the company may be able to roll some of its debt over, though the interest rate would probably be unfavorable. Otherwise, it will have to sell yet more assets to stay liquid in the short-term.

