Six 6% Yield Stocks (With 60% Upside, Too)

As interest rates rise, the best defense will be a good offense. Research from Nuveen and Ned Davis confirms what we already knew – that dividend growth stocks outperform everyone else in the 36 months after a Fed rate increase:

Stock Returns After Fed Increases



That’s no surprise either, because payout growers always outpace their counterparts.

Everyone loves dividends, but dividend hikes are underappreciated. Not only do they increase the yield on your initial capital, but they often are reflected in a price increase for the stock.

For example, if a stock pays a 3% current yield and then hikes its payout by 10%, it’s unlikely that its stock price will stagnate for long. Investors will see the new 3.3% yield, and buy more shares. They’ll drive the price up, and the yield back down – eventually towards 3%. This is why your favorite dividend aristocrat never pays a high current yield – its stock price rises too fast!

But what if you need more income than 3%?

6 Payout Unicorns: 6% Dividends With Big Upside

Only 200 or so of some 10,000 U.S. equities pay 3% current yields, with meaningful dividend growth to boot. Double your yield requirement to 6%, and we’re down to only about 35 names.

Now this short list has the potential to form the perfect retirement portfolio. Think about it – a million dollars invested in these names will net you at least $60,000 in annual income.

Plus, thanks to payout growth, you’ll receive healthy annual raises – so that you’ll never have to worry about selling any shares to raise money. Your dividends, along with the annual raises you receive, will fund your retirement entirely.

Of the 35 names I uncovered, here are six that look great on paper. Though we’ll eliminate one, leaving five worthy of future consideration.

Next Page