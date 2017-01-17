Small Caps Are Leading, And the S&P 500 May Be Next

On Friday, stocks were mixed with the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s advance halting at under the 20,000 line. The Dow industrials fell less than 0.1%, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, the Nasdaq gained 0.5% and the Russell 2000 rose 0.81%.

Despite lower revenues, the major banks of the S&P’s banking sector rose 0.5%: Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ), and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ), rose 0.4%, 0.5%, and 1.5% respectively. The technology sector gained .03%, but Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) lost 0.2%, however Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) jumped 1.4%. Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) gained 1.15%. The biotechnology stocks, as measured by the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB ) rose 0.4%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 2.4% Friday, its fourth decline in as many weeks. And investors were big buyers of gold as the January delivery rose 2% to $1,195.30 per ounce. Crude oil (WTI) fell 3% at $52.37 per barrel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5 points to 19,886, the S&P 500 rose 4 at 2,275, the Nasdaq gained 27 points, closing at 5,574, and the Russell 2000 closed at 1,372 for a gain of 11 points. The NYSE’s primary exchange traded 754 million shares with total volume of over 3 billion shares, and the Nasdaq crossed 1.6 billion shares. On the Big Board, advancers outpaced decliners by 1.7-to-1, and on the Nasdaq, advancers led by 2.3-to-1. Blocks on the NYSE fell slightly to 5,932 from 6,154 on Thursday.



Like the iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: IWM ), reviewed on Friday, the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA: MDY ) is maintaining support and its upside volume has been slightly higher than the IWM. Both MACDs are moving to the upside, but MDY support appears stronger with a support channel at $299-$302. Resistance is at $308-$309 with accumulation slightly higher. Thursday’s test of support led to a close above the 20-day moving average and a continuation on Friday to an intraday test of resistance which begins at $308.

Conclusion: The small caps are leading again, but the S&P 500’s test of its closing high at 2,277 and Friday’s advance, though on lower volume, should be watched for a breakout and thus a new confirmed signal to buy.

