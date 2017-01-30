Sprint Corp (S) Stock Needs a Big Deal to Save Its Life

For America’s fourth-largest wireless carrier, these are some dark times. Well, to be honest, Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) has been in dark times since its failed merger with Nextel back in 2005. But these are particularly murky times for S stock. And no, it’s not the usual culprits that come along with an investment in Sprint. No, this is a tad bit more sinister.

Simply put, the face of the telecommunications sector is completely changing.

While Sprint has stuck to its wireless guns, its primary rivals are undertaking some drastic measures to change their business models. This change is bigger than going from landlines to wireless communications. It’s not just one of distributing content, but creating it, data mining it and becoming a bit more “techy” overall.

That’s a severe twisting the entire industry, and without any plans to follow suit, Sprint’s new pitchman might not need to change his tone and ask if anybody is left to hear him at all.

No Real Push for Content at Sprint Stock

While Sprint and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) have been fighting for the scraps at the bottom of the wireless pile, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) have not-so-quietly been changing the game. Each has continued to push forward with new plans to reinvent themselves in a big way. And much of that has to do with distributing and creating content across a wide range of mediums.

AT&T added DirecTV to its line-up and recently has made a play for Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) and its vast media and movie properties. That would give T stock an edge over original broadcasting rights and future royalty streams from numerous hit TV shows and movies.

Not to be outdone, Verizon having seen the light in Yahoo! Inc.’s (NASDAQ: YHOO ) enormous user base made a play for the website. This follows its deal for AOL. The combination provides V with plenty of advertising synergies and ability to data mine the two web communities. More recently, VZ has made a play for cable TV provider Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ).

The real point of these buyouts, mergers and additions to T and VZ’s umbrellas is about making total media companies. It’s about creating and controlling content. Essentially, building out ecosystems of segregated users. Want to watch Game of Thrones? You can do so on AT&T’s network, and you can stream it for free and no data caps on its DirecTV Now app.

And there is a good reason for T and VZ to look away from just being telecommunications stocks. Wireless demand is slowing in the U.S. The pace of new customers adding smartphones and cellular have slowed to a trickle. Pretty much everyone in the U.S. has a mobile phone of some kind at this point. The name of the game is taking subscribers from another carrier.

For Sprint that’s a big problem.

