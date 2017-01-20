Square Inc (SQ) Stock Needs to Make Some Money

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ ) has never been a money-making proposition. Like many tech companies, net income has not been their thing, man. Growth has been their thing. Revenues rose from $552 million in 2013 to $1.267 billion two years later, and that record will likely be beaten when the company next reports on Jan. 31.

Analysts are expecting $451 million in revenue for the quarter, or $1.307 billion for the year. The whisper on losses, 8 cents per share, would bring total losses for the year to 46 cents. Square survives on hope and cash flow, which was slightly positive in 2015 and the third quarter of 2016. Its growth is slowing noticeably.

But what if, just for fun, Square did something wild, crazy, and in-line with what the rest of the payments industry does, and made a little money for shareholders?

The stock would take off. It would take off bigly.

How Square Stock Might Make Money

Square is not going to make a net profit as a processor. It’s not going to bypass exchange fees. Instead it’s going to become profitable as a platform, with a host of financial products attractive to its small business base.

As our James Brumley wrote this week these include Square Capital, whose loans have doubled over the last year. Square is also offering payroll services, inventory management and analytics to its small business customers.

This hope has sent SQ stock up 56% in the last six months, which sounds great until you take the chart out a few months, and see that stock hit another peak in April, 2015, which took it higher than the present price of $14.90. At that point, speculation on brighter days had pushed it to $15.13.

Who Wants SQ Stock?

Partly for that reason, our Tom Taulli has another reason to buy Square stock.

As takeout bait.

Square has a powerful brand (at least within its niche), it’s big in mobile, and there are a lot of big tech companies that aren’t in payments yet but might like a play there, like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

That’s interesting, but if SQ stock were going to be taken out, the buyer would not likely come from that quarter. Processing is something a tech company can do for itself, if it’s interested in that low-margin business. There are easier ways to make money.

