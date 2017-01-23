Star Wars VIII Title Revealed — ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Star Wars VIII is slated for an end of the year release, and now we know what the movie’s full title is.

The new installation of the popular space adventure series will be directed by Rian Johnson — who also wrote the script — and it will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The beginning of the film will take place right after the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which many consider to be the true comeback of the series. Following the three underwhelming prequels from the late 90s and early 2000s, J.J. Abrams brought back the level of excellence that made the series among the most popular movie franchises in the world.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will begin with Rey standing on a cliff of an island, giving Luke Skywalker his old lightsaber. The movie will explore Luke’s storyline quite a bit, adding more to the strange set of circumstances that surround his position.

Meanwhile, Rey will continue her growth, looking inward and developing her own talents through the force. “She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential,” Johnson said.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released this coming December 15 in the U.S. Carrie Fisher finished filming her role in the movie, ensuring that her legacy will continue for at least one more motion picture.

