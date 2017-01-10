Starbucks Evenings Are a No-Go: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Discontinues Failed Alcohol Test

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) has announced that it is putting an end to its Starbucks Evenings program.

The Starbucks Evenings program allowed customers to stop in after 4:00 p.m. to get beer, wine and unique foods from the coffee chain. However, it appears that the test didn’t go well and the program is being pulled from the more than 400 stores it was available in.

Not all Starbucks Corporation locations will be ending the program. There are nine locations that will have the option to keep the Starbucks Evenings program. SBUX was previously hoping to bring the program to thousands of its stores before having to put an end to it.

Not all hope is lost for Starbucks Corporation introducing alcohol at its stores. The company is reportedly planning to start serving alcoholic drinks at its Roastery locations. These stores are more high-end with beans for the coffee being roasted on-site.

Forbes’ Nikki Baird says there were two factors that caused Starbucks Evenings to fail. The first was the service and food. Baristas switched to serving tables during Starbucks Evenings and it was a strange change from walking up to a counter to order. The food also didn’t feel right for a coffee joint to be serving.

The second factor was Roastery. It already offers the high-end experience that Starbucks Corporation was going for with Starbucks Evenings, but it did it with coffee. This makes more sense than adding alcohol to the menu and expecting customers to see the chain in a different light. It also doesn’t change how baristas serve customers at different times in the day.