Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Expands Parental Leave Benefits

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) has announced that it is expanding parental leave benefits.

The company is quickly becoming one of the most accommodating corporations in the country, recently updating its dress code and its tattoo policy to become more inclusive, while simultaneously representing the general populace better.

Now, Starbucks is expanding parental leave benefits as the company acknowledges how difficult of a financial situation new parents face. The coffee chain previously offered 67% of average pay for a certain number of time.

New parents can now take the same amount of time while receiving 100% of the Starbucks average pay. Additionally, new mothers can get up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave in order to take care of their babies.

New fathers and adoptive parents can take up to 12 weeks of paid leave. Starbucks hopes that the move will make employees want to stay with the chain rather than find employment where they get better parental paid leave packages.

“While we have made substantial investments in our partners, we want to continue to do more,” said Kevin Johnson, president and chief operating officer. “This is one of many steps we are actively taking to evolve our benefits and create a partner experience that lives up to our aspirations.”

Parental leave is a federal law that corporations must offer in the U.S., but compensation for such leave is optional, not mandatory.

SBUX stock lost 0.4% Friday.

