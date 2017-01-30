Starbucks Voice-Ordering Now Available to Alexa, iPhone Users

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) products can now be ordered via Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Alexa.

The voice assistant that started as an add-on to the smart Echo speakers has evolved quite a bit over the months, now seeping its way into the coffee world. You can use Alexa to order your favorite Starbucks coffee, allowing you to customize your app and letting the assistant know what you like to drink frequently.

“Alexa, order my Starbucks” is all you have to say in order to make it happen. Additionally, the coffee giant recently announced the release of a limited beta program surrounding a digital barista.

You can choose your “usual,” followed by choosing one of the 10 most recent stores you’ve ordered from. You can then use Amazon Echo or other Alexa-enabled devices to order your caffeinated drink, hot or frozen.

The MyStarbucks Barista chatbot is a new way to order your coffee on the company’s app for iOS. Artificial intelligence capabilities are engineered within the service, allowing customers to order and pay with their voice.

Since the feature is in its beta testing period for the moment, only 1,000 customers of the company’s app around the nation will be able to access MyStarbucks Barista. An Android version of it will follow soon after.

SBUX shares fell 0.7% Monday, while AMZN stock dipped 0.9%.

