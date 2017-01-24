Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Sell >

Start Your Week Right With These 93 Stock Recommendations

Here are my latest Portfolio Grade ratings to get you started

  |  By Louis Navellier, Editor, Blue Chip Growth
   

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start.

After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 93 big blue chips.

Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Screen Shot 2017-01-24 at 10.08.42 AM

Screen Shot 2017-01-24 at 10.09.22 AM

Screen Shot 2017-01-24 at 10.10.05 AM

Screen Shot 2017-01-24 at 10.10.52 AM

Screen Shot 2017-01-24 at 10.12.31 AM

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

More From InvestorPlace

 

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/01/start-the-week-right-with-these-93-stock-recommendations/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Comments are currently unavailable. Please check back soon.