10 Stocks to Buy That Already Make America Great

Amidst the bombast, braggadocio and fact-free claims of the 2016 presidential campaign, perhaps the most effective was the subtext contained in President Trump’s incessantly cited mantra, “Make America Great Again.”

The implication of this successful sonnet of sloganism is that America is not great, at least not in its current iteration. And while certainly an effectual rhetorical rallying point for the most disaffected voters, the claim fails to hold up to scrutiny when one takes a more lucid view of the corporate and investing landscape.

Indeed, there are scores of companies, and scores of stocks to own, that already make America great. These are the companies that make the products and services that Americans organize their lives around. Creators of communication devices, social media networks and information retrieval services are just a few of the brilliant achievements of entrepreneurial Americans that have made the country great through the genius of their ideas.

They’re also among the top companies, and the top stocks, that make our nation great for investors. If you want to feel good about the country, and about the prospects for long-term portfolio performance, here are 10 stocks to own that already make America great.

