Super Bowl 2017: Date, Time, Channel?

Super Bowl 2017 is quickly approaching and its time to start making plans for the big day.

Super Bowl 2017 will take place on Feb. 5, 2017. This is a Sunday and it is only about one month away from today. Kickoff will take place at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Fox will be responsible for broadcasting the event to viewers.

There are also other ways that fans can watch Super Bowl 2017 next month. This includes watching it for free on FOXSports.com from a computer or mobile device. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) customers can also watch the game live with their mobile devices via the NFL Mobile app.

Joe Buck will be giving the play-by-play, Troy Aikman will cover analysis, and Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will be acting as sideline reporters. Super Bowl 2017 will be held at the NRG Stadium located in Houston, Texas.

The Halftime Show for Super Bowl 2017 will be headlined by Lady Gaga. This will be the entertainer’s second time performing at the Super Bowl. She was responsible for singing the national Anthem during last year’s Super Bowl.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP ) is the title sponsor for the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show. The company has been the title sponsor for five years and been an NFL partner for 15.

The two teams that will be competing in Super Bowl 2017 have not yet been decided. There are currently 12 NFL teams in the playoffs and two of them are expected to face off during the upcoming Super Bowl. CBS Sports predicts that the game will see the New England Patriots taking on the Dallas Cowboys.

