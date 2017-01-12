Taco Bell Debuts Fried Chicken Taco Shell

Taco Bell, which is owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ), is introducing a fried chicken taco shell.

The fried chicken taco shell will be included in Taco Bell’s upcoming Naked Chicken Chalupa menu item. The shell is made of marinated, all-white-meat that wasn’t treated with antibiotics important to human medicine. It also weighs in at four ounces.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa featuring the fried chicken taco shell is covered in Mexican seasoning. It is also topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch.

Taco Bell will be introducing the Naked Chicken Chalupa menu item to customers nationwide starting on Jan. 26. It will cost $2.99 if bought on its own. The Mexican fast food company will also offer the fried chicken taco shell product in a $5 box. This box will also include a Doritos Locos Taco, crunchy taco and medium drink.

“We feel confident that once our fans get a taste of the Naked Chicken Chalupa they are going to understand exactly why this is our next big, fun and craveable innovation, following in the footsteps of the Doritos Locos Tacos five years ago and the Quesalupa just last year,” Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement.

The decision to launch the Naked Chicken Chalupa nationwide later this month comes after a limited test run. This test run took place in 2015 and 2016. It included stores in Bakersfield, Calif in 2015 and Kansas City, Mont., in 2016.