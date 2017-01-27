Technology Stocks in 2017: Where Should Investors Focus Now? (AMZN, FB)

The tech sector is back in focus for investors, but with a variety of new and up-and-coming industries, what are the areas to watch on for real growth and potential outperformance? Well, in the video above, we have identified two market segments that investors definitely need to focus on for 2017, diving a bit deeper into a few key industry concepts which we believe are primed for growth in the months ahead.

Internet of Things

First up is the interconnected device world that is the Internet of Things. This market space has the potential to reshape our world by increasing efficiency in a number of key areas, be it in the home, at work, or in the infrastructure market. The number of devices connected grows by the day, and this could prove to be a big market in no time at all.

The space could have especially transformative effects on the semiconductor market, as the Internet of Things is a whole new growth area for the semiconductor sector to tap into. One such company to watch in this market is Skyworks Solutions Inc ( SWKS ), a buy ranked stock operating in this market with an ‘A’ VGM score as well.

But, if investors don’t want stock specific risk, there is also an ETF option as well. This fund, the Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF ( SNSR ), gives investors broad exposure to the market, including semiconductor makers, electrical component firms, and consumer companies too. This gives a wide variety of holdings and allows investors to play the broad trend in what could be a surging market in 2017.

Tech Giants in Focus

Traditional retail is arguably dying, and the culprit is definitely Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ). This is having a huge impact on not only the consumer market, but a variety of other areas as well. We take a look at what is ahead for Amazon in the near future, and if this company can keep up its run in 2017 too.

Another giant to watch in 2017, and which we take a closer look at in the video, is Facebook Inc ( FB ). This social media giant has seen soaring revenue growth, and we investigate if they can keep up such great growth in the year ahead, and with a Growth Score of ‘A’, there is definite hope that they can march higher in this respect in the coming months.

Additionally, we talk about a few other areas to watch in the tech world this year such as Twilio Inc ( TWLO ) and its impact on the market, mobile apps, and a few audience questions on a variety of topics too.

So, make sure to check out the video for extra insights into these topics and more, so that you can learn additional information about the tech world and investing in 2017.

