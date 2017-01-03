Don’t Expect Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) Stock to Sit Idle in 2017

Is 2017 the year Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) motors higher once more … or will TSLA stock crash and burn? Let’s take a look at the contentious battleground stock both off and on the price chart, and then we’ll present a trading strategy based on the evidence.

After nearly three years of volatile but stalled price action, Tesla shares are probably due to make a meaningful move. The fact is despite a consistent barrage of negative and positive calls on TSLA stock, shares are idling near $215 — a level first hit back in February 2014.

What’s more, while volatile at times, TSLA has been largely stuck in a lateral price range for most of this period. The lengthy technical congestion should be nearing its conclusion, and a capitulation (for either the bulls or the bears) looks to be in the cards.

For the bulls, most recently, Baird & Co. is of the mind that 2017 will pay big dividends for Tesla stock holders. Not only did the firm maintain a lofty price target of $338 (almost 60% higher!), but on Friday it named TSLA stock its best pick for the New Year.

Baird anticipates Tesla will surprise naysayers and bring to market its Model 3 in 2017. It also sees the company capitalizing on a hidden gem in its under-the-radar energy storage business.

On the other end of the spectrum, Tesla has its share of bears putting their money where their mouths are. Short interest is approaching a large 40% of TSLA stock’s float, with arguments for TSLA to crash lower running the gamut.

For the doom-and-gloom crowd, there’s concerns over the 2016 acquisition of SolarCity Corp and how its integration and increased debt load will impact Tesla. Some bears also worry Q4 sales will invariably come in weaker-than-forecast following an aggressive Q3 campaign.

Another concern? Following a $2 billion secondary offering in 2016, bears anticipate Tesla will need to tap the equity markets again in 2017 due to continued losses and cash burn.

And lastly, increased EV competition from auto heavyweights like General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is another factor that could weigh on TSLA stock … and perhaps its ability to remain an ongoing business.

Tesla Stock Chart



Click to Enlarge TSLA has more or less been motoring around laterally for the better part of the last three years. The duration sets the stock up to break free of the technical consolidation and move into a more defined bullish uptrend or bearish downtrend in 2017.

If I were to take my best guesstimate of which direction has the edge, I’d give the advantage to the bulls. That is, if TSLA stock can hold near current levels and reverse higher above $223.80.

Next Page