Don’t Sweat Analysts’ Unenthused Response to Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) Battery Factory

Earlier this week, Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) finally put its ballyhooed gigafactory into motion, beginning the production of lithium-ion batteries in Sparks, Nevada in front of a crowd of a few hundred interested parties. TSLA stock soared on the heels of the event, of course, jumping nearly 5% the day it officially flipped the switch to “on,” and then continued to rally. Indeed, Tesla stock has rallied 27% since early November, mostly in anticipation of the milestone event.

And yet, while the market and most retail investors were clearly impressed, more than a handful of analysts weren’t. Their concerns?

A lack of fiscal details about how the battery plant will impact the company’s books, for one. Another worry was about the sheer cost of the facility itself. Still another was whether the Model 3 may not be profitable when it finally goes into production.

With all due respect to those professionals, you want to start worrying about these things now? Now?!?

Yes. No. Maybe.

Just for the record, yes, I’m the same guy who’s been more critical than constructive on Tesla Motors over the years (like here, here and here).

But, my pessimism was never to suggest that Tesla’s take on electric vehicles wasn’t game-changing. The company has mainstreamed EVs. Its cars are engineering marvels. My concerns were simply rooted in the notion that most investors had unrealistic expectations; the masses couldn’t distinguish between Tesla Motors being a trade or an investment.

In retrospect, it’s not clear if the analyst community was able to distinguish between the two either.

Take the comments from Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino as an example. He said, following Tuesday’s event at the facility:

“Overall we found the tour helpful in illustrating the layout and process for manufacturing lithium ion battery cells and packs for its automotive and energy products. However, there was a lack of quantitative updates for 2017 and the ramp expectations.”

Fair enough. Just bear in mind, however, that Goldman upgraded Tesla stock to a “buy” in May of last year — when the battery factory was well underway — with analyst Patrick Archambault commenting “We do not believe Tesla shares are fully capturing the company’s disruptive potential.”

So … is Tesla any less disruptive now that it’s making its own batteries en masse? The stock isn’t any higher now than it was then, but Goldman’s current rating on TSLA is “neutral.”

Granted, Goldman was just days away from underwriting another secondary offering of TSLA stock in May but the company didn’t know any less about the math of the gigafactory than it knows now. The only real difference between then and now is the stock’s price.

