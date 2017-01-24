Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) Stock Is at the Top of Its Range

By any conventional measure, today is a good day to sell stock in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ). Assuming it is truly range bound, as I have written that it is, then TSLA stock is now very near the top of its range. At $245 per share, the company is valued by the market at nearly $40 billion.

Compare that to the $48 billion of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ), which makes nearly 2.5 million cars per year, against fewer than 100,000 for Tesla, to get a sense of perspective.

But it’s certain that today’s bearish call will be controversial, because Tesla stock is about more than cars.

TSLA as a Brand

Tesla has become a lifestyle brand.

You can try to tease this out of its logo or just intuit some elements of the lifestyle it represents. It represents luxury, yes. But it also represents independence, like Howard Roark in Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead — the perfect hero for the Trump era.

The Tesla customer won’t just buy a car. He’ll buy the Powerwall, and when they come out, he’ll buy the solar roof as well, no matter how much they cost. He’ll get a home in the desert, live off the grid, and tell the rest of the world to buzz off. Notice that all the pronouns in this paragraph are male.

That’s the dream, anyway. Brands are dreams as much as they’re reality. Most people who buy big pick-up trucks aren’t working in construction, either.

The point is there could be a lot more revenue per customer than investors thought when TSLA stock was starting out.

What else are the bulls seeing?

Tesla Stock as Reality

Right now, the Powerwall battery looks to be a hit and TSLA owners are happier about their purchasers than any other car owners, by a wide margin. What the bulls are seeing is cars that get updated like smart phones, so that they learn from crashes. They’re seeing year-old cars made brand new, their software updated rather than the hardware replaced.

It’s true that next year’s Tesla may be radically different from last year’s, running far longer on a single charge, for instance. And that charge won’t be free any more.

But bulls never see the glass as even half-empty.

