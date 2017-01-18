Here’s What To Expect In 2017 From the Laptop Market (MSFT, AAPL, INTC)

2016 was quite the year for the laptop market. The competition was favorably stiff, as each brand tried to do their absolute best to come up with the technology that would crush its rivals.

Despite the success of the tablet, laptop sales didn’t suffer much last year. Ultrabooks and 2-in-1s flourished in a market where trying to find a decent laptop-replacement tablet proved fruitless.

Last year also opened the eyes of many traditional gamers, who thought laptops would never be as powerful as desktop computers.

The reasons ranged from power efficiency limitations to overheating, but all these were dismissed by products like the remarkable Schenker XMG U727 and the even more decorated ASUS ROG GX700 : the world’s first liquid-cooled laptop.

Evidently, therefore, notebook manufacturers went in hard last year. However, going by 2017’s “laptops coming soon” list, as well as the already announced hardware from industry players like Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA, things are bound to heat up pretty severely this year.

Below is a look at our expectations for the laptop in 2017, and why you should be excited if you aren’t already.

Hardware Makers Won’t Slow Down Innovations

Gone are the days where power meant having a car-sized desktop PC with all sorts of performance modifications. Nowadays, you can walk into a retail shop and pick out a laptop that will comfortably labor through your demanding apps and games

That said, hardware manufacturers aren’t slowing down this year. For starters, Intel Corporation ( INTC ) has already made its new 7th generation Core i-series processors – codenamed Kaby Lake – available for desktop PCs. The chips range from an entry-level Core i3, all the way up to a 10-core Extreme Edition Core i7 (soon to be launched). It is now only a matter of time before new laptop releases feature the new tech.

So, what can we expect from the new generation CPUs? In addition to the obvious improvements such as better overclocking, power efficiency and graphics upgrades, laptops with 7th generation processors will support Intel’s new Optane memory: a memory module that is designed to virtually improve the read and write speeds of hard drives.

Intel is also planning to follow up Kaby Lake with Cannon Lake, which will be based on its first-generation 10-nanometer production technology. We are expecting Cannon Lake U-series processors to appear in ultrabooks and 2-in-1 laptop/tablet devices later this year.

Moving on from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) also has a few tricks up its sleeve. Its 7th-gen (Bristol Ridge and Stoney Ridge) processors — which the company announced last year — are expected to be significantly faster than their predecessors, while simultaneously giving Intel chips a run for their money.

These chips should already be making their way into some new Asus, Dell Inc., HP Inc ( HPQ ) and Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) ( LNVGY ) laptops .

AMD might not be doing enough to ward off the fierce Intel competition, but it’s certainly got its claws out for NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ). Through their Alienware line, Dell amazingly made the previously desktop-exclusive AMD RX 470 Polaris available for laptops late last year.

More manufacturers will undoubtedly follow suit. It will also be exciting to see how these new AMD cards will fair in comparison to NVIDIA’s upcoming GeForce 20-series. What is apparent, however, is that 2017 will see gaming laptops reach heights never reached before.

