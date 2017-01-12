Energous Corp Shines Brightly as the Next Fortune-Building Company (WATT)

The student threw his hands up in frustration.

“Professor,” he said, “I just don’t get it.” He slumped in his chair totally defeated.

I understood the feeling. I had spent more than two hours explaining basic financial ideas to a college freshman. But try as I might, I couldn’t get through to him. He just didn’t see the big picture.

In a last desperate attempt, I asked him to show me his textbook. I wanted to see if he had actually spent any time studying the material. If he had, I would expect to see highlighted sentences and notes jotted down in the margins.

And that’s exactly what I saw. But I noticed something else, too. Everywhere the book dealt with some technical formula or idea, he’d write “YBH” in the margin. He had highlighted and underlined the letters in a different color.

I asked him about these. He told me that YBH stood for “yes, but how.” Once he told me that, I instantly understood his dilemma. He wasn’t confused about the financial concepts. He just didn’t see how to apply the knowledge to solve real-world problems. But that was his mistake.

You see, we weren’t trying to solve financial problems. Rather, we were identifying them. And identifying problems comes before the solutions. It’s an important lesson that applies to investors as much as to students.

The Problem Today

Last week, I wrote an article for StreetAuthority about the future of Social Security. The article explained that the unfunded liabilities of Social Security have grown so large that our children face impossible headwinds to their retirement.

These include significantly higher taxes — both federal and FICA — along with reduced benefits and higher retirement ages for Social Security. In short, our kids’ retirements will look nothing like our own.

Sadly, our kids didn’t do anything to deserve this. They’re just the unwitting victims of decades of disastrous fiscal and monetary policies by Washington politicians and bureaucrats.

So if our kids have any real hope of retiring, they must learn to invest on their own — no easy task considering that 67% of millennials have never bought a single stock. But the alternative is almost unthinkable.

Thinking Long-Term…

While there are different techniques for retirement planning, one of the best is the buy-and-hold method used by investing icon Warren Buffet.

But we’re not just talking about a strategy of buying and holding blue-chip stocks (although that works, too).

Rather, millennials should use the technique of buying stocks with tremendous growth potential.

It’s a strategy many used to buy Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) in 1986. Three decades later the stock has grown almost 70,000%.

The strategy also worked with Apple Inc. ( AAPL ), Celgene Corporation ( CELG ), Biogen Inc ( BIIB ), and dozens of other stocks. In each case, these stocks grew by 15,000% to 25,000%. The strategy successfully created millionaires out of ordinary people worried about retirement.

Now, you may think gains like this are impossible today. That’s absolutely untrue. We’re in the most exciting time in history. Technology will change more in the next 20 years than in all of recorded history.

That’s not just hyperbole, either…

