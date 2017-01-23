3 Breakout-Ready Blue-Chip Stocks

Its official, President Trump is now in office. So, what’s this mean for investors holding blue-chip stocks? My thoughts are quite simply the stock market is going to do what it’s going to do.

Not to be unconcerned about the new administration’s agenda, but politics aside, some blue chips will falter and others will invariably rally. And more often than not, it won’t be due to some monumental shift in public policy or some off-the-cuff tweet that investors are reacting too.

On that note, and irrespective of what goes on during the first 100 days, three blue-chip stocks in today’s market that look poised for upside are Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) and Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

So let’s take a look at COST, IBM and ILMN, both on and off the price chart, and offer up some options-based strategies to better serve and protect those blue-chip stocks.

