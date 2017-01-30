3 Earnings Reports You Need to Watch This Week

The markets started last week off hot, but ended with a couple slight down days thanks to the one-two punch of not-so-hot corporate earnings and worse-than-expected GDP growth.

Still, despite the softness, the S&P 500 has enjoyed a more or less steady upward trend over the past year or so, tallying around 20% gains over the past 12 months. And there are plenty of individual stocks that could break the downtrend.

For instance, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) and Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) are all reporting their latest quarterly numbers this week — and all investors should be paying attention.

Let’s take a look at what’s in store for these picks.

