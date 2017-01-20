3 Key Blue-Chip Stocks Hogging All the Action

U.S. equities continue to drift — somewhat aimlessly — just below the Dow Jones Industrial Average 20,000 benchmark, as they have for the past five weeks.
Even in the wake of the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Wall Street just doesn’t seem interested in moving out of its two-month sideways funk.
But beneath the surface, there is trading action and volatility in a number of key blue-chip stocks both to the upside and to the downside.
Here are looks at three stocks that are on the move:
