3 Naked Puts to Make a Safe $1,000

Here we are in 2017, and just about to hit our first monthly expiration date. That means it’s a good time to cast our lines for naked puts that expire in February. Of course, that also means we need a quick reminder about naked puts and why I like them to generate income, especially as part of the strategy for my forthcoming stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio.

With naked puts, you are selling the right for another investor to “put,” or sell, a given stock to you at a given price (strike price) on or before a given date (expiration date).

The idea is that if the stock falls below that strike price, and the other investor sells you the stock, then he has effectively shorted the stock at that price, and can cover immediately on expiration if he so chooses, for a profit.

Having sold the contract, you hope that doesn’t occur, so you keep the contract premium. However, if it does, you want a stock put to you that is a great long-term hold.

