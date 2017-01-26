3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: eBay Inc (EBAY), Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM)

Financials and technology stocks surged 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively, on a day that saw U.S. markets continue to rise. The S&P 500 Index was 0.8% better by day’s end, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite wafted up 1%.

Another busy earnings day saw several companies release their fiscal data for their latest quarter late Wednesday, including eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ), Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT ) and Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ).

Here’s how these stocks performed ahead of Thursday’s action, including one company that saw its shares experience a double-digit percentage change:

EBay Inc (EBAY)

EBay reported earnings yesterday, releasing figures that exceeded its year-ago net sales. The auction website unveiled a revenue rise of 3.1% year-over-year, thanks to a series of moves that have expanded the company’s role from offering more e-commerce services.

Plenty of eBay products have had the “Buy It Now” option for a while, but this has not been a defining characteristic of the website. Now, more products have the option as part of a broader effort to revamp the concept.

In its fourth quarter, the company’s marketplace sales grew 4% compared to the same period a year ago. Gross merchandise volume rose 2.2%, meaning the total value of all goods sold on the website over the three months tallied up to $22.34 billion.

For its fiscal first quarter of 2017, eBay predicts adjusted earnings in the range of 46 cents to 48 cents, below the 50 cents that Wall Street expects. Full-year earnings are expected to be within the range of $1.98 to $2.03 per share, also missing the mark.

EBAY stock enjoyed an 8.6% gain after hours Wednesday.

Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Mattel sales were not up to par in its most recent quarter. The holiday period can be tough for retailers due to cold temperatures and other rough weather conditions, but holiday shopping is typically associated with more business, especially for toy makers.

For the three months, Mattel raked in revenue of $1.83 billion, an 8% drop year-over-year. Earnings were dismal at 52 cents per share, well below the 71 cents per share that analysts predicted.

CEO Christopher Sinclair noted that it was a tough holiday period for all toy makers, and he will be stepping down as boss. Sinclair believes that there is reason to be optimistic in the current and coming quarters. Some of Mattel’s core brands still experienced steady growth, despite the weakness that hit its non-core business quite hard.

MAT shares took a nosedive after the bell, falling $3.36, or 10.7%.

