3 Vanguard Funds That Are Taking on Water

Vanguard funds are some of the best mutual funds in the universe for buy-and-hold investing. But now can be a good time for tactical investors to start selling shares of certain types of funds.

With an aging bull market that is much closer to the end than the beginning — and rising interest rates marking the mature phase of the business cycle — we can identify some specific areas of the market that investors will want to avoid … or at least minimize exposure.

So Bogleheads and other investors preferring the low-cost, long-term attributes of Vanguard funds can hold onto their core holdings, such as Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Class (MUTF: VFINX ), and some of the best Vanguard funds for 2017, but sell shares of a few funds that look to underperform for the foreseeable future.

With that backdrop, here are three Vanguard funds to sell now:

