Thursday’s Vital Data: eBay Inc (EBAY), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

U.S. stock futures are poised to open in record territory this morning, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average pushes further north of 20,000. Corporate earnings and optimism for business-friendly policies out of the Donald Trump administration continue to push stocks steadily higher ahead of a fresh round of economic data this morning. Reports on tap today include weekly jobless claims, the January Markit services purchasing managers index, December’s leading economic indicators and new home sales.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have added 0.16%, with S&P 500 futures up 0.04% and Nasdaq-100 futures rallying 0.19%.

On the options front, volume was brisk on Wednesday, with about 20.2 million calls and 16.3 million puts crossing the tape. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio fell to a one-month low of 0.61, though the 10-day moving average held at 0.65 for the sixth straight session.

Turning to Wednesday’s volume leaders, eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ) saw mixed options activity ahead of last night’s quarterly report — which revealed robust holiday-shopping results for the retailer. Meanwhile, options traders geared up for Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) quarterly report next week after a report from Slice Intelligence revealed that Amazon dominated holiday sales. Finally, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) continued to struggle amid falling expectations for a Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NYSE: WBA ) buyout.

eBay Inc (EBAY)

EBAY stock is up over 7% in premarket trading after the company posted strong fourth-quarter earnings and guided higher for fiscal 2017. For the quarter, eBay said it earned 54 cents per share on revenue of $2.4 billion, beating expectations for 53 cents per share on revenue of $2.4 billion.

“During the holiday season, eBay was one of the top consumer shopping destinations in the world and the second most visited eCommerce site in the U.S.” eBay Chief Executive Devin Wenig said. Looking ahead, eBay predicted first-quarter earnings of 46 cents to 48 cents per share and full year results of $1.98 to $2.03 per share,

EBAY options traders were not all that enthusiastic heading into the report. Volume on Wednesday came in at more than 341,000 contracts, with puts making up 53% of the day’s take. What’s more, the 27 Jan put/call open interest ratio rests at an outsized reading of 1.31, indicating a heavy put presence and lack of confidence in eBay’s pending results.

The situation is similar looking out to Feb. options, where EBAY stock’s put/call OI ratio comes in at 1.31, though you can be sure calls will start to roll in following last night’s report.

