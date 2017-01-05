Thursday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp. (BAC), Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

U.S. stock futures are retreating this morning, as Wall Street takes a breather ahead of a wealth of economic data, including key employment reports. Specifically, the ADP private-sector payrolls report and weekly jobless claims are due out today, followed by December’s non-farm payrolls report tomorrow. Meanwhile, the December purchasing manager’s index is also due to hit the Street later this morning.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have retreated 0.08%, S&P 500 futures have fallen 0.14% and Nasdaq-100 futures have dropped 0.18%.

On the options front, volume remained strong on Wednesday, with about 15.1 million calls and 12.1 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio extended its recent decline to rest at 0.64, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.67.

Turning to Wednesday’s volume leaders, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) options traders are gearing up for next Friday’s fourth-quarter earnings report. Meanwhile, Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) came up short in full-year deliveries but was initiated at “buy” at Guggenheim, and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) lifted its fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Ahead of the open next Friday, Bank of America will slip into the earnings confessional. Analysts are expecting a profit of 38 cents per share on revenue of $20.99 billion — up 40% and 7.3% year-over-year, respectively. Expectations appear to be a bit higher, however, as EarningsWhispers.com reports a whisper number of 39 cents per share for BofA earnings.

Options traders are also quite bullish on BAC stock. During Wednesday’s trading, speculative traders pushed more than 673,000 contracts across the tape on BAC, with calls gobbling up 73% of the day’s take. Among yesterday’s most interesting trades, however, was what appeared to be a short-strangle at the January 2017 20 series $22.50 and $23 strikes.

According to Trade-Alert.com, 10,000 contracts traded at each of the January $22.50 put and $23 call for the bid prices of 49 cents and 46 cents, respectively. Taking the trade at face value, the trader received a credit of 95 cents, or $95 per pair of contracts, which he will only keep if BAC stock closes between $22.50 and $23 when January options expire.

