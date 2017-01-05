Tom Brady Teams Up With Under Armour Inc (UA) on New Recovery Pajamas

Tom Brady and Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA ) have teamed up to launch a product that will help athletes sleep better at night.

The product in question is a line of pajamas that help you recover once you go to sleep thanks to advanced science that comes with a slate of benefits. The UA Athlete Recovery Sleepwear Powered by TB12 was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show and it is a fitted garment.

You can get this Under Armour product in long or short sleeves and pants or shorts. It comes with a soft bio-ceramic print, producing something called far infrared energy that combines with the human body’s natural heat.

The company hired real scientists with PhDs that examined this product and confirmed that the infrared energy helps to reduce inflammation, regulate cell metabolism, improve circulation. Overall, it ensures you sleep better while helping your body recover faster.

Brady endorses the product, which he says will help you quite a bit if you keep your room clean in order to avoid dust and bacteria. The New England Patriots quarterback has had another monster season, playing in 12 games that have seen his team go 11-1 thanks to his 28 touchdown passes.

The MVP candidate credits part of his success to getting good sleep both on and off the season. He regularly goes to bed at 8:30 to 9 p.m.

UA shares fell 1.8% Thursday.

