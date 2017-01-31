The Top 10 Dow Dividend Stocks for February

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has long been sold to investors as one of the best, safest places to put your money. Dow dividend stocks, as a result, have been a buy-and-hold safe haven for decades.

Dividends — those sweet regular payments that companies make to shareholders — mean vital income for many older investors.

Safety and dividend yield were what Charles Dow was looking for when he crafted his first list of 12 industrial stocks on May 28, 1896, for his and Edward Jones’ Wall Street Journal. One company — General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) — remains from that original group. The others were broken up by the government, turned into divisions of other firms or (like National Lead) just sank out of sight.

Today’s list is heavy on technology but also includes oil companies, retailers, tech companies and financials. In my 30 years as a self-directed retirement investor, I have owned a dozen of them at one time or another.

As we age, our investing goals change. At 62, I’ll soon be less interested in growth, more interested in income to take me through my retirement. That’s where Dow dividend stocks shine.

For those on the hunt for income, we’ll examine the top 10 Dow Jones Industrial Average components by yield as we head into February. Every stock on here yields at least 3.2% — not too shabby in a world where the 30-year U.S. bond is still yielding just 3.03%.

But important to note is that while all of these stocks are good yielders, not all of them are winners. This look at the Dow 30’s highest-yielding dividend stocks is meant to help you separate the wheat from the chaff.

