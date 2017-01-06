3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10 (MIXT, EMKR, UCTT)

Here at Zacks, we don’t generally classify stocks as “cheap” or “expensive”, and rather than looking at the stock’s face value, we have a system that puts an emphasis on earnings estimate revisions to find stocks that will hopefully be winners for investors.

That being said, low-priced stocks can be attractive to smaller investors that can’t necessarily afford large stakes in companies with higher priced stocks.

When looking at these low-priced stocks, we can look at the same trends in growth, value, and momentum and apply the Zacks Rank to properly analyze the potential that these companies have.

Today we’ve highlighted three stocks that fall under the broad “technology sector.”

Each of these three stocks is currently trading for less than $10 per share and holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Take a look at the strong estimate revision activity and other factors that make these companies stick out right now:

