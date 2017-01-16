Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock: The Great White North’s Bank of Choice

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD ) may not be a household name in the U.S., but it is one of the Big Five banks in Canada. And it has significant operations in the U.S.

It’s this latter point that is one of the most compelling features of this solid total return pick. In 2016, TD’s U.S. retail business accounted for nearly a third of the company’s revenue.

This is important because part of the biggest challenge Canadian banks have is the fact that the Canadian dollar (aka, loonie) is weakening against the U.S. dollar. That means it’s getting harder to generate revenue growth when the currency is moving against you.

TD continues to expand in the U.S. market, which has helped diversify its revenue stream while also hedging its revenue growth by increasing its U.S. dollar-denominated revenue. Last year, TD saw a 16% growth in U.S. revenue compared to 2015. TD already has 8.5 million U.S. customers and 1,300 branches in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Carolinas and Florida.

That comprises some of the top growth regions in the U.S. and it still has the rest of the U.S. to grow into. What’s more, TD’s financial services subsidiary TD Ameritrade also has a significant amount of U.S. customers who rely on the discount online brokerage service.

TD has also stepped up its game on this front, adding investment counselors, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselors and other wealth management resources which all add to revenue.

And with a pro-business president about to take office, it’s a very encouraging sign for TD’s growth ambitions in the U.S. market. Even if Trump upends trade deals, it’s unlikely that TD will have too much trouble because of its long history in the U.S. marketplace and its direct relationship with businesses and consumers here.

Next Page