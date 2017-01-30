How to Trade Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock After Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is scheduled to report its latest batch of earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, after the close of trading. Looked at through a multimonth lens, AMZN stock has largely done nothing since last October, though it has seen some gyrations within this time frame.

To be better prepared for Amazon earnings, and for perspective, here is my battle plan for AMZN following the report.

Like I always say, “gambling” on a stock through its earnings announcement in hopes of a certain outcome (a rally or a selloff) is on average a low-probability bet. Even in the best-case scenario, this has a 50/50 chance of success.

Regardless of how good or bad a company’s outlook, earnings, sales or other metric is, the immediate- to near-term direction of any given stock following earnings ultimately depends on what large investors want to do with shares after the report. This might sound oversimplistic, but I find that many active investors often lose sight of the fact that above all, it’s supply and demand that dictates price direction. And supply and demand don’t always correlate rationally with news flow.

AMZN Stock Charts

Looking at the multiyear weekly chart of Amazon, we see that the latest steep rally since early 2015 has largely taken place within a well-defined up-trending channel similar to what we see in in other large-cap technology growth stocks such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ).



Click to Enlarge

Note how well the yellow 50-week simple moving average has held as support over the past couple of years and how this has coincided with the lower end of the up-trending channel.

From this perspective, considering that AMZN stock tends to make big moves following its earnings reports, shares this week might either gravitate toward the upper end of the up-trending channel (toward $900) or retest the lower end of the channel around the low to mid-$700s.

That might not sound like much insight. However, it gives us a very well-defined trading range between $750 and $900.

