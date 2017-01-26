How to Trade Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock After Its Q4 Beat

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB ) stepped into the earnings confessional this morning, and the 22% year-over-year decline in earnings were less inspiring than analysts were hoping for. Yes, adjusted earnings of $5.04 per share came in higher than the consensus target for $4.96 per share.

However, the 1% rise in revenue to $2.87 billion wasn’t enough to hit the $2.94 billion mark Wall Street was looking for.

There were some highlights, however, as sales of Biogen’s multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera came in at $1 billion on the quarter to make up roughly 40% of product revenue. The company’s two hemophilia drugs saw much faster growth, bringing in $242 million combined. However, Tecfidera results were marred by a $454.8 million litigation settlement and licensing charges.

BIIB stock traders appear to have decided that the results were good enough, with the shares trading higher by more than 1% heading into the open. Technically speaking, Biogen needs some positive momentum after plunging more than 14.5% since November.

That said, while Biogen stock is bouncing off its early-November lows, shares still face overhead resistance at $280 and their 200-day moving average in the $285 region.

Despite this poor price action, analysts remain in high spirits when it comes to Biogen stock. Currently, data from Thomson/First Call reveals that 16 of the 25 analysts following BIIB stock rate it a “buy” or better, with no “sell” ratings to be had. Furthermore, the 12-month consensus price target of $340.51 represents a healthy premium of about 24% to yesterday’s close.

However, given the lack of any major bullish news in this morning’s quarterly report, analysts may be reluctant to upgrade BIIB stock or boost their price targets.



Click to Enlarge Options traders, meanwhile, are decidedly bearish on BIIB’s prospects. As of the close yesterday, the February put/call open interest ratio rested at 1.49, with puts easily outnumbering calls among options set to expire next month.

Currently, peak Feb. put OI totals 4,300 contracts at the out-of-the-money $270, with another 3,700 at the in-the-money $390 strike. Peak Feb. call OI, meanwhile, numbers 4,300 contracts at the $300 strike.

