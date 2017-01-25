Trade of the Day: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)

To receive further updates on this Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

As the major market indexes continue to consolidate in a fairly tight range, one trend has become clear. Traders are starting to move out of a few of the “Trump trades” they entered in the aftermath of the election and are starting to rotate back into the stocks, like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), that led the market rally during 2016. We anticipate this move is going to continue as these stocks still have not climbed back up to their pre-election highs and because the companies behind the stocks continue to outperform.

Facebook is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings on Feb. 1, after market close, and we expect the stock to continue climbing back up toward its recent high of $133.50 in the run up to the company’s announcement. Traders have been concerned with FB’s recent comments about declining ad load (the number of ads FB can cram into a user’s feed) growth because management believes they are reaching the max-saturation level for ads, but FB’s emphasis on video, Facebook Live, Instagram and Oculus promises to help increase revenue growth.

‘Buy to open’ the FB March 130 Calls (FB170317C00130000) for a maximum price of $4.30.

