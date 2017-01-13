Trade of the Day: Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE:GG)

To receive further updates on this Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE: GG ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of Power Options Weekly today.

Gold is starting to look much better now, and the metals in general are starting to show some positive signs. Steel, for example, was hit hard for a long time because of China, but the tape is now showing these metals perking up.

The weakening of the U.S. dollar over the last few weeks is helping these matters, and I think it could move even lower. There are just too many people who think the dollar is going to rise and, once you get a situation where one side of the trade gets too crowded, as it is now, it’s best to take the other side of that bet.

The way that I’m recommending you do so today is with a bullish position on gold:

Buy to open the Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE: GG ) Apr 15 Calls (GG170421C00015000) at $1.05 or lower.

InvestorPlace advisor Ken Trester brings you Power Options Weekly, which delivers 5 new options trades and his latest trading advice to you each Friday. It’s the perfect ‘bridge’ between investing in ordinary stocks and the turbocharged world of options trading.

Trester has been trading options since the first exchanges opened in 1973 with a winning streak that goes back to 1984 with money-doubling average annual profits since 1990. Try Power Options Weekly today and receive 2 weeks for the price of 1 for only $19.95.