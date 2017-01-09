Trade of the Day: Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

To receive further updates on this Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Today, we’re recommending a new bearish trade on Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Unfortunately for WMT, physical retail is not showing very good numbers. Same-store sales are looking week for the big department and discount retailers who derive most of their revenue from physical locations.

The dominant online retailers — Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) — continue to absorb more margin and market share.

WMT is back to its post-earnings drop where trendline support was challenged last Friday. We like an entry at this point so we can get in ahead of some of the earnings and retail data due to be released this week.

‘Buy to open’ the WMT February 67.50 Puts (WMT170217P00067500) for a maximum price of $1.30.

