Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) Stock Gets a Meaningless Upgrade

Investors in cult stock Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) are jumping for joy this morning. Bulls in the electric vehicle (and now green energy) company received a major boost when automotive analysts at Morgan Stanley praised the firm’s recent moves.

Given four reasons, analyst Adam Jonas blessed TSLA stock with a coveted “overweight” rating and higher price target. Of course, investors in Tesla stock went bananas and sent shares surging on the news.

But should investors in Tesla and Elon Musk’s vision be jumping for joy? There’s still plenty of uncertainty that comes along with an investment in TSLA stock, and none of the reasons Jonas gave are any different than what some analysts have been saying all along.

In the end, the upgrade could be pretty meaningless and certainly justifying a big bump up in TSLA stock.

Four Reasons for a Higher TSLA

The reason for Morgan Stanley’s upgrade of TSLA stock comes down to four factors. In Jonas’ research note, he highlights an improving “competitive landscape” for Tesla, as competitors abandon their plans and the prospects for EVs strengthen under Trump’s manufacturing policies. Jonas raised the price target on TSLA shares to $305 from $245 by the end of 2017.

The bulk of Morgan Stanley’s thesis resides on the upcoming launch of Tesla’s Model 3. The Model 3 is considered a make-or-break addition to the Musk’s repertoire, as it is designed to get EV’s into the hands of the masses. Production and delivery delays have plagued the Model 3 launch, but Jonas sees a soft launch of the car during the fourth quarter of 2017 and significant production coming online during 2018.

The change of heart for Jonas came when he visited Tesla’s Gigafactory last month and saw some potential in rising Model 3 production. That potentially higher production comes on the winds of less competition from rivals.

Jonas highlights the fact that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has turned its driverless car efforts toward making people better drivers rather than building fully autonomous vehicles. Less interest from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) in self-driving cars, too, is a net-positive for Tesla. Morgan Stanley also highlights overall EV adoption rising to 23% of total vehicles by 2030, versus previous estimates of just 16%. A better political environment was also cited as a reason for the upgrades.

Hold on a Sec, Tesla Bulls

The problem with Jonas’ reasoning is that most of them don’t hold too much water. In fact, a couple of them are outright absurd!

