Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock Could Top $30 After Earnings

Less than a month off the end of an IPO lock-up period, Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO ) is now gearing up to join the rest of Wall Street in the earnings limelight. The cloud communications specialist will step onto the earnings stage on Feb. 7, and TWLO stock bulls are already lining up to bet on a rally. With Twilio down nearly 60% since its September highs, next month’s quarterly report will be closely watched.

By the numbers, Twilio is expected to post a loss of six cents per share for the fourth quarter. Revenue is seen coming in at $74.12 million. The company’s bottom line is heavily dependent on Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) WhatsApp messaging service, which accounted for 10% of revenue in the first nine months of 2016. Facebook has now added Twilio’s service to its Messenger app, which should help bolster results this quarter.

Unfortunately for TWLO stock investors, Facebook remains a “Variable Customer Account.” In other words, Twilio has no contract with Facebook and the social media giant can drop services at any time — something to remember going forward into 2017.

Despite the risks to Twilio’s bottom line, Wall Street remains quite bullish on TWLO stock. According to Zacks, six of the 10 analysts following TWLO rate the shares a “buy” or better, with no “sell” ratings to be found.

Meanwhile, the consensus price target of $38.44 represent a hefty 38% premium to yesterday’s close. While expectations are lofty, if Twilio can offer up solid guidance it will validate these bullish claims and bring more buyers to the table.

On the short-selling front, the bears appear to be in retreat when it comes to TWLO stock. During the most recent reporting period, the number of TWLO shares sold short plunged by 10% and now number roughly 8.7 million shares. Despite the decline, more than 28% of TWLO’s float remains sold short and could provide considerable fuel for a short-covering rally.

