U.S. News Ranks Best Diets for 2017

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2017 ranking for the best diets in the country for weight loss, diabetes and other categories.

The publication examined how effective 38 diets were in a number of categories, compiling data from consumers who use different diets. Overall, there are nine categories that were examined, and a couple of diets won big.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW ) shares were soaring as the company took home three of the nine awards, while the DASH Diet came out on top in three categories as well. Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Diets Overall : DASH Diet

: DASH Diet Best Weight-Loss Diets : Weight Watchers Diet

: Weight Watchers Diet Best Commercial Diet Plans : Weight Watchers

: Weight Watchers Best Diabetes Diet : DASH

: DASH Best Diets for Healthy Eating : DASH

: DASH Best Fast Weight-Loss Diets : Weight Watchers

: Weight Watchers Best Heart-Healthy Diets : Ornish Diet

: Ornish Diet Best Plant-Based Diets : Mediterranean Diet

: Mediterranean Diet Easiest Diets to Follow: Mediterranean Diet

U.S. News ranks the diets with a panel of experts that examine diet, nutrition, obesity, food psychology, diabetes and heart disease to see what diets are more effective for each of these elements.

The experts looked at the statistics regarding the last two years of consumers trying these diets, with the data from the last year counting for twice as much weight compared to the previous year.

Short-term and long-term weight statistics help to determine which diets are more effective.

WTW shares grew 19.2% Wednesday.

More From InvestorPlace