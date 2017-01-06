U.S. Postal Service Ends Retail Deal With Staples, Inc. (SPLS)

The U.S. Postal Service is ending its current deal with Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLS )

The U.S. Postal Service is being forced to end its deal with Staples, Inc. that offers certain services to customers. This deal was put in to place following complaints from the American Postal Workers Union over attempts to open mini post offices inside of SPLS locations.

The American Postal Workers Union wasn’t happy that Staples, Inc. employees would have worked in the mini post offices. The union also sought to put an end to the other deal due to the risk of it eliminating postal worker jobs and local post offices.

All of this resulted in a ruling from the National Labor Relations Board in November 2016. The ruling found that the U.S. Postal Service had broken federal labor laws by opening the mini post offices and offering the other services at SPLS locations, reports Consumer Reports.

Due to the National Labor Relations Board’s ruling, the U.S. Postal Service will be cutting ties with Staples, Inc.. This will take place in March and it means that SPLS customers will have to go elsewhere if they need services from the U.S. Postal Service.

“This is a big win. Staples is out of the mail business which they should never have gotten into,” Mark Dimondstein, President of the American Postal Workers Union, told The Washington Post. “Our members take great pride in their training and their responsibilities; they swear an oath; they perform a public service.”

More From InvestorPlace