Undervalued Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Has Lots of Upside To Come (KORS)

One of the cheapest stocks in our Large Cap 1000 – Deep Value Stock Screener is, Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS).
Michael Kors (Kors) designs, markets, and distributes retail branded men’s and women’s apparel and accessories. The company operates in segments including retail, wholesale and licensing segments.
The retail operations segment consists of collection stores and lifestyle stores, including concessions and outlet stores, located in the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan, as well as e-commerce. The wholesale segment includes department and specialty stores located throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. The licenses segment includes trademarks on products such as fragrances, beauty, eyewear, leather goods, jewelry, watches, coats, men’s suits, swimwear, furs and ties, as well as through geographic licenses.
A quick look at the company’s share price history (below) over the past twelve months shows that the stock has been reasonably flat, up 7%, and trading at $42.98, 27% below its 52 week high of $59.49 back in March of this year.
While investors haven’t been overly kind to the company over the past twelve months I believe there’s a lot of upside to come for Kors. What we’re witnessing with Kors is not a company specific issue but more of an industry related issue.
This is highlighted by the performance of Kors competitors, Kate Spade & Co (KATE), Coach Inc (COH), and BURBERRY GROUP UNSP ADR EACH REP 2 ORD (BURBY).
Here’s how all three have performed over the past twelve months:
Reducing Promotional Activity
While Kors revenues have declined less that 4% from Q2 2016 to Q2 2017, one reason is that its American business has had a strong amount of promotional activities generated from competitors and from other channels of distribution.
To address this, Kors has announced that starting on February 1 it will focus on reducing the amount of promotional activity surrounding its brand. It’s a strategy that’s been working well for its best-selling handbag group (Mercer) this Fall season. The product is being sold as a non-promotional item and it’s working. It’s working well in every channel of distribution which would suggest that customers are willing to pay more when they understand that these products can’t be put on promotion on a regular basis.
Further reductions in promotional activity will include five product groups in its Spring season that will be sold on a non-promotional basis and excluded from any of its authorized sale periods in Kors. The focus will remain on delivering luxury products with fashion sensibility at the right price-point, such as its medium-sized handbags being sold at $295.
What has also been working well for Kors is its active footwear category and its smartwatch business, both of which appear to be gaining traction. Sales of its smartwatch business aren’t big enough yet to offset the declines its having in its fashion-watch business but that has more do do with the company’s current inability to fill the high demand.
Also notable is the strong performance of Kors men’s business, which delivered a solid performance in the second quarter, ended the quarter with 244 sportswear and leather goods shop-in-shops within its wholesale doors globally. This provides the company’s North American and European wholesalers with a major new designer menswear line to offer to its customers.
Growth Opportunities
The two areas where I see significant amounts of growth for Kors is its Asian business and its digital flagship platform.
