Giving UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stock a Check-up Before Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH ) will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 17. UnitedHealth has beaten analyst estimates on earnings for nine consecutive quarters now. It beat earnings from the third quarter of 2014 through the third quarter of 2015, in the fourth quarter of 2015, and in the first, second and third quarters of 2016.



UnitedHealth stock has done well since March 2010, when the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) was signed. UNH stock’s 393% return beats that of competitors including Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM ), Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI ), Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET ) and Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM ).

UNH rose 38% in 2016, in a year when healthcare stocks suffered amidst political concerns. Healthcare companies, such as insurers and pharmaceuticals, serve as convenient political scapegoats during election season. Politicians love to blame them for expensive prescription drugs and the high cost of care, to the chagrin of shareholders.

UNH stock is up 12% since Donald Trump won, climbing to $162 a share. Can UnitedHealth earnings keep the momentum going?

UnitedHealth Group’s Businesses

UnitedHealth derives 78% of its revenue and 60% of its earnings from health insurance, its core business. With 48 million customers, UNH is America’s largest health insurer. Amidst losses, UNH exited the Obamacare market last year in 31 out of 34 states.

UnitedHealth’s competitors are currently completing a wave of mergers announced in 2015. UNH has shied away from this, although it tried to buy Aetna for $40 billion in June 2015. In doing so, it has avoided painful legal battles. Last year, the Justice Department sued to block Anthem’s takeover of Cigna and Aetna’s purchase of Humana.

However, UnitedHealth recently agreed to buy Surgical Care Affiliates Inc (NASDAQ: SCAI ), a provider of outpatient services, for $3.2 billion. Outpatient services, in contrast to inpatient services, do not require the patient to stay overnight.

UnitedHealth receives the remaining 40% of its earnings from its Optum division. OptumInsight provides software and consulting services for the healthcare industry, and OptumHealth sells health management solutions. OptumRx is a pharmacy benefits manager, a middleman between health insurers, pharmacies and drug manufacturers.

Next Page