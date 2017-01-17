Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Can’t Escape This Endless Pit

Based on nothing more than recent optimism from Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) CEO Joe Papa — and the fact that it’s selling assets to pay down debt — it would be easy for owners of VRX stock to get excited. The struggle has gone on long enough, and it’s time for patience to be rewarded.

Problem is, optimism doesn’t pay the bills.

While Papa is making a bold effort to chip away at the company’s debilitating debt and his argument that Valeant Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of a turnaround holds some water, Valeant stock remains more of an asset than a liability.

VRX Stock: Turnaround Plans

The saga of Valeant Pharmaceuticals is a long and sordid one … too long to tell. Here’s the Q&D version: The company acquired a great number of specialty drugs, with the primary intent of raising their prices (just because the company could). It went into too much debt to make those purchases, and as it turns out, the healthcare market and its overseers weren’t as willing to pay exorbitant prices for most of its high-profile pharmaceuticals. The whole thing came crashing down beginning in late-2015, resulting in a jaw-dropping 94% pullback for Valeant stock.

Fast forward to today. VRX has a new CEO — the aforementioned Joe Papa — who everyone hopes has a viable plan to save the sinking ship. It’s going to be a long and difficult battle though.

The turnaround plan is two-fold. First, whittle away as much debt as possible.

Valeant’s total long-term debt ballooned from a mere $3.5 billion in 2010 to a whopping $30.4 billion as of the most recent quarterly filing. Granted, that debt was taken on to finance the purchase of new drugs, and sales growth has been impressive.

It has come at a cost though. That debt burden costs the company about $470 million every quarter. That’s a big chunk of change for an organization that only generates on the order of $2.5 billion in quarterly revenue, and only turns about 70% of that into gross (pre-operating expense) profit. If VRX is to be saved, the debt has to be dealt with.

And it is. Most recently, Valeant announced it was letting go of its Dendreon assets and some of its skin-care assets, and pocketing $2.1 billion as a result. The proceeds of the sales would be applied directly to the company’s debt. Papa says his plan is to reduce long-term debt by $5 billion within the next year and a half.

The second element of VRX’s turnaround plan is more straightforward … it needs to start selling more of its drugs at a better price. This may be the tougher of the two missions, though.

Calling a spade a spade, Valeant Pharmaceuticals got too greedy, and then paid the price for it. More specifically, its price-hikes were stratospheric, putting former CEO Michael Pearson on the hot seat of a House Oversight Committee inquiry.

Papa has promised to rein in the rampant price hikes, vowing to limit any annual increases to single-digit levels.

