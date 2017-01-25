Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) vs. AT&T Inc. (T): Who You Gonna Call?

With bond yields scraping along at pitifully low levels, telecom giants like Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) have been popular bond substitutes for several years now. The two communications behemoths might not be particularly sexy, but they are nothing if not consistent. Americans pay their mobile phone bills like clockwork every month, and VZ stock and T stock convert that income stream into rock-solid quarterly dividends.

But which of these two dividend darlings is the better choice at today’s prices?

Let’s take a good, hard look at both VZ stock and T stock, and may the best telco win a spot in your portfolio.

AT&T vs. Verizon: Dividends



Since most investors are attracted to Verizon and AT&T specifically because of the high yield, we’ll look at the dividend first. On a raw yield basis, T stock’s 4.7% yield takes a slight lead over VZ stock’s 4.6% yield. But I would consider the two to be close enough to be a virtual wash.

Considering that both stocks are perennial dividend raisers, a 0.1% difference can be erased in a single quarter.

And speaking of dividend hikes, neither stock is a slouch. VZ stock has raised its dividend every year for the past 10 years. Though not to be outdone, T stock has raised its dividend for a whopping 32 years.

VZ’s dividend growth had been a little on the anemic side lately, growing at a rate of about 3% over the past three years. But that’s actually a little better than the 2% dividend growth rate that T stock has mustered.

Based on currently profitability, Verizon also has a little more room for future dividend hikes, as its payout ratio is lower (66% vs 81% for AT&T).

All in all, Verizon is the winner here. It makes up for its marginally lower yield by having a higher growth rate and a lower payout ratio.

VZ Stock vs. T Stock: Valuation

Now let’s talk valuation. We’ve already discussed dividend yield, and by that metric the two telcos are a virtual tie. But let’s now consider earnings.

VZ stock trades for 14.5 times trailing earnings and 12.3 times expected forward earnings. T stock is a little more expensive, trading at 17.6 times trailing earnings and 14 times expected forward earnings.

