Wednesday’s Vital Data: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Ford Motor Company (F)

U.S. stock futures are on the rise again this morning, as Wall Street is once again on Dow 20K watch. The Dow Jones Industrial Average crept back above the 10,900 mark yesterday, and if investors like what they see in today’s release of last month’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, we could see the Dow challenge 20,000. What’s more, December auto sales will also begin to leak onto the Street today.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.18%, S&P 500 futures have gained 0.19% and Nasdaq-100 futures have added 0.15%.

On the options front, volume finally returned to normal levels on Tuesday, with roughly 15.9 million calls and 11.2 million puts changing hands. The heavy skew toward call activity bled over into the CBOE, where the single-session equity put/call volume ratio hit retreated from one-week high to rest at 0.69. The 10-day moving average held at a one-month high of 0.67.

Turning to Tuesday’s volume leaders, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM ) saw record short-term options volume on Tuesday ahead of today’s ex-dividend date and next Friday’s earnings report. Elsewhere, put activity ramped up on Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) despite Citigroup’s upgrade to “buy,” while Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) received a bullish lift in sentiment after it cancelled its plans for a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPM stock trades ex-dividend today, with shareholders of record as of the close last night receiving a payout of 48 cents per share on Jan. 31. As with all ex-dividend dates, JPM stock was flooded with deep-in-the-money call activity as traders implemented dividend capture strategies.

That said, some of yesterday’s VZ options volume may have been geared toward next week’s quarterly earnings report. Verizon is expected to post a profit of $1.42 per share on Friday next week, with revenue seen coming in at $23.87 billion.

EarningsWhispers.com places the whisper number at $1.47 per share, though given President-elect Donald Trump’s promise of decreased regulation and the Federal Reserve’s threat of three interest rate hikes in 2017, guidance may well be the real driver for JPM stock next week. Still, don’t expect to see options volume similar to yesterday’s activity, where roughly 2.1 million contracts traded with calls snapping up 95% of the day’s take.

