Thursday’s Vital Data: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

U.S. stock futures are trading lower once again, as the Donald Trump rally appears to be running out of steam. Wall Street appears to be in a holding pattern ahead of Friday’s inauguration, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing lower in the past four sessions. Today is also packed with economic data, as weekly jobless claims, December housing starts and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve index for January will all hit before the open.

At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were lower by 0.09%, S&P 500 futures had dropped 0.06% and Nasdaq-100 futures had shed 0.05%.

On the options front, volume remained brisk on Wednesday, with activity taking a turn toward protective puts ahead of Friday’s Jan. 2017 expiration and inauguration. In total, about 13.5 million calls and 15.9 million puts changed hands yesterday. Over on the CBOE, the added put volume pushed the single-session equity put/call volume ratio higher to 0.67, though the 10-day moving average ticked lower to 0.65.

Turning to Wednesday’s volume leaders, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) options activity was mixed ahead of what turned out to be another blowout quarter, with subscriber growth overseas blowing past expectations. Elsewhere, speculation is growing that Rite Aid Corporation’s (NYSE: RAD ) pending acquisition by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NYSE: WBA ) will receive approval before Friday’s inauguration. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) options volume is on the rise ahead of next week’s quarterly report.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Netflix stepped onto the earnings stage last night to report fourth-quarter earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $2.48 billion. Both figures bested the Street’s consensus estimates for 13 cents per share and $2.47 billion in revenue, but it was subscriber growth that has investors excited this morning.

The company said it added 7.05 million net new members in the quarter, handily besting its own forecast for 5.2 million. In fact, Netflix added almost that many international subscribers, with 5.12 million overseas signups. At this pace, Netflix will be bigger outside of the U.S. than it is stateside.

Options traders did not seem prepared for the better-than-expected results. Volume nearly hit 504,000 contracts, with puts making up 52% of the day’s take. As I noted yesterday, peak Jan 2017 call and put open interest resides at the in-the-money $130 strike, leaving plenty of overhead for the shares. NFLX is set to open north of $144 this morning, placing the shares well above all but the most optimistic options strikes.

