Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Announces Plans for 10,000 New Walmart Jobs

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is planning to create 10,000 new jobs in 2017.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s says that the 10,00 new jobs will be the result of it opening, expanding and relocating 59 stores. This also includes Sam’s Club locations and e-commerce services. The efforts will be part of its fiscal 2017 year, which starts on Feb. 1, 2017.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc also notes that the opening, expanding and relocating of stores will result in the creation of 24,000 construction jobs. WMT says it plans to announce more about the job creation effort during the 85th Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.

The increase in jobs at its stores is part of a $6.8 billion investment the company is planning for 2017. It also includes opening 160 new training Academies across the United States. This will bring the total number of training Academies up to 200 by July.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc says that it will use its training Academies to help over 225,000 associates improve their leadership skills and understanding of their jobs in 2017. The program takes six weeks to complete.

“Walmart is investing to better serve customers,” Dan Bartlett, Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs, said in a statement. “With a presence in thousands of communities and a vast supplier network, we know we play an important role in supporting and creating American jobs.”

The recent announcement of Wal-Mart Stores Inc creating more jobs in the United States comes shortly before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Trump has been pushing more companies to keep jobs in the United States. However, WMT has been working on these plans since last October, which was before Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

WMT stock was up 2% as of Tuesday morning.